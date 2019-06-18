‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’ to hold open casting call for role of ‘young Tina’

NEW YORK — Could you be the next Tina Turner? It may be possible.

Producers of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” are holding online open calls for young actresses to play “Young Anna Mae Bullock” (AKA Young Tina Turner!)

The production team is looking for young girls ages 8 to 13 years old, African-American or mixed race, between 4’2” and 4’11” and have a phenomenal singing voice, strong acting skills and can move/dance well.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is expected to open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th St.) on November 7, 2019.

For more information on how to send in auditions, click here.

Note: All actresses who audition must be available from late August 2019 onward and must be a local New York City hire, meaning actresses must live in or relocate to the greater New York City area.