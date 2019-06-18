Times Square shut down as high-wire hung for death-defying Nik Wallenda stunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Times Square was shut down early Tuesday morning, according to police, as crews installed a high-wire for an upcoming televised stunt by acrobat and daredevil Nik Wallenda.

PIX11 was on the scene as workers used tall cranes to hang the wire high above Manhattan's iconic intersection.

Nik and his sister Lijana, of the famous Flying Wallendas family, will reportedly attempt the death-defying 1,300-foot walk, 25 stories above Times Square, in a live television event on ABC on June 23.