Police investigating after baby found dead in Queens: officials

BAYSIDE, Queens — The NYPD is investigating after a baby was found dead in Queens Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police got the call around 8:15 a.m. and responding officers found the young child unconscious and unresponsive in the area near 215th Street and 35th Avenue in Bayside, Queens, according to authorities.

EMS responded and the baby was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Authorities have not yet clarified whether the baby was found in a residence or outside, as the southern border of Crocheron Park runs along the intersection reported.

There is currently no information on the age or identity of the baby.