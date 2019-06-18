Weather alerts: See active warnings and advisories in your area

Police identify alleged gunman wanted for fatally shooting man who was walking his dog in Harlem

Posted 9:24 PM, June 18, 2019, by

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police on Thursday identified the alleged gunman wanted for fatally shooting a man in Harlem.

Police say Eric Bautista fired a rifle on a Harlem Street, fatally striking a man who was out walking his dog. (NYPD)

Eric Bautista, 20, allegedly pointed a rifle at a 26-year-old man on June 10 and threatened to shoot him, officials said. That man ignored Bautista and continued walking along 146th Street.

Bautista fired once, missing the 26-year-old man, but hitting 40-year-old Winston McKay in the leg, police said. McKay was out walking his dog. He died later at the hospital.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo spoke to McKay’s husband, Terry Solomon, who said the couple had just celebrated their wedding anniversary.

“I had to identify him by his earrings and his wedding ring,” Solomon said.

Police have asked for help finding Bautista.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.