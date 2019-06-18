NYC election guide: Everything voters need to know about June 25 primaries

With the New York primary election one week away, there is still some time to learn about the candidates and what you need to do to cast your vote. Below is key information about voting in New York City.

Here’s what you need to know before hitting the polls:

When to vote: New York’s polling places will open their doors from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 for primary election voting.

Who can vote: Anyone who is a registered voter in New York state and is enrolled in a political party that is holding a primary this year is eligible to vote.

You can check to see if you’re registered to vote here.

Where to vote: Polling places for this upcoming election can be found throughout the city. However, you can only vote at your designated polling place.

If you are not sure where your designated polling place is, you can find out by entering your address into the NYC poll site locator.

If you can’t make it to the polls: If you are unable to make it to your designated polling place on Election Day, you are able to vote by absentee ballot. In order to obtain an absentee ballot, you can pick up an application at your county board of elections or download and fill out a PDF version.

You can also request an absentee ballot by mail by sending a letter to your county board of elections no later than June 18. The letter should include the address where you are registered, the reason for the request, your signature and the address of where you would like the ballot to be sent.

The last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot and to send in a ballot is June 24.

The last day that someone other than you can hand in your absentee ballot in person to the local board of elections is June 25.

Who is running: You can find a sample ballot by using the NYC poll site locator.

What to do if you face problems at the polls: If for any reason you encounter any problems at the polls, you can contact your local board of elections borough office or ask for assistance from a trained poll worker at your designated polling site.

Here are some of this year’s key races:

Queens County District Attorney:

Democrats: Melinda Katz, Greg Lasak, Betty Lugo, Rory Lancman, Jose Nieves, Tiffany Cabán and Mina Malik.

Republicans: Daniel Kogan is the only Republican running for this position so he will automatically move on to the general election on Nov. 5.

Brooklyn City Council seat:

Democrats: Farah Louis, Xamayla Rose, Monique Chandler-Waterman, Anthony Alexis, Victor Jordan, Adina Sash, Jovia Radix and L. Rickie Tulloch.

Republicans: No Republicans are running for this position.