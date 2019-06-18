Morning showers turn to thunderstorms Tuesday; Flash flood watch across NJ

A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of New Jersey Tuesday, expiring 6 a.m. Wednesday, as unsettled weather continues across the tri-state area. Today, expect showers starting in the morning and mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms possible. Some of these storms may contain locally heavy downpours.

The high temperature Tuesday will be 73 in the city, and in the low 70s for the surrounding suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 80 degrees.

We may squeeze in a break from the rain Wednesday morning. The day may start out with some sunshine before a wave of low pressure rides along the front bringing back the risk of showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday looks to be another active day with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures may creep up into the lower 80s before storms return in the afternoon.

There could be a lingering shower early on Friday, but drier air will move in through the day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Also, after what will be a muggy stretch, the humidity will back down as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.