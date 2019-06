BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was shot in the face during a dispute in Brooklyn Monday night, police said.

A dispute broke out between two men along Truxton Street near Mother Gaston Boulevard around 11:15 p.m., cops said.

During the dispute, one man discharged a firearm, shooting the other in the cheek, according to police.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center for his injuries.