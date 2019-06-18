Man cuts sleeping rider’s pants on L train in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man caught on video cutting a sleeping man’s pants while on board the train early Sunday.

A 28-year-old man fell asleep while riding a northbound L train approaching Atlantic Avenue just after 2 a.m., police said.

While he was asleep, another man cut a hole in the victim’s pants, removing his cell phone and credit cards before fleeing to another area of the train, according to police.

Following the incident, two unauthorized transactions were made on the stolen credit cards totaling $68, police said.

