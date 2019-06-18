Free Naloxone, opioid overdose reversal drug, at participating NJ pharmacies today

Posted 6:29 AM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, June 18, 2019

Naloxone will be available for free at certain NJ pharmacies Tuesday, June 18. (Getty Images)

In New Jersey’s latest step in the fight against the opioid crisis, Naloxone, the drug used for the reversal of an opioid overdose and commonly known as Narcan, will be given out for free at pharmacies across the state on Tuesday, thanks to the NJ Department of Human Services.

While one would typically need a prescription to get Naloxone, on Tuesday, June 18, customers can pick up the life-saving drug without a prescription, and for free, at participating New Jersey pharmacies.

See a full list of pharmacies offering the free Narcan.

