Two injured when fire erupts in Coney Island high-rise apartment building

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — At least two people were injured, one seriously, after a large fire erupted in a Brooklyn high-rise apartment building early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for a fire at 444 Neptune Ave. in Coney Island, with the blaze located on the fourth floor of a 23-story apartment building, the FDNY said.

The fire was under control just after 6 a.m. and no flames could be seen by 6:30 a.m.

Flames and thick, dark smoke could be seen billowing out of an apartment window in footage of the fire from Citizen App.

Large flames were seen shooting out of two windows of a corner apartment in videos tweeted by the New York Rescue Response Team.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, one of which suffered serious injuries, fire officials said Tuesday.

