EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An off-duty Department of Corrections employee was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Tuesday in Brooklyn, police said.

City employee Salima Powell, 42, was arrested around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to authorities.

Powell is being charged with operating a motor vehicle with a .08 of 1% alcohol level, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by alcohol, police said.