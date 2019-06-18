City Council primary likely to decide Brooklyn seat before November election

BROOKLYN — The race for the open City Council seat representing parts of Brooklyn will be decided next week, with the winner of the upcoming Democratic primary likely running unopposed in November.

The District 45 seat is currently filled by Farah Louis, who won a special election just over a month ago — on May 14 — to replace now-Public Advocate Jumaane WIlliams.

Williams vacated his seat after winning a separate special election, after then-Public Advocate Tish James became New York’s Attorney General.

The winner will represent Flatbush, East Flatbush, Flatlands, Midwood and Canarsie.

Louis, the former deputy chief of staff for then-councilman Williams, is running for reelection after just a month on the job, but she’ll have to go through seven other candidates in the upcoming June 25 primary first.

She faces Anthony Alexis, Monique Chancler-Waterman, Victor Jordan, Jovia Radix, Xamayla Rose, Adina Sash and L. Rickie Tulloch.

Chancler-Waterman had the support of Williams in the May special election, and seemingly has the best chance among challengers to unseat Louis. She was the runner up in the May race, with nearly 30% of the vote compared to Louis’ 43%.

Sash is best known as the woman behind the popular Instagram account @flatbushgirl, featuring a satire and social commentary “character,” primarily focusing on the Orthodox Jewish community. The account, featuring posts that have sometimes sparked controversy, has nearly 45,000 followers.

Rose is the managing director of policy and advocacy at The Christopher Rose Community Empowerment Campaign (CRCEC), a Brooklyn organization that “seeks to fight youth violence by raising community awareness and creating solutions by offering positive alternatives,” according to their Facebook page.

Alexis is a former senior center supervisor and was an employee for the state Assembly and City Council.

Jordan is an economist and former high school teacher.

Radix is a former Brooklyn Regional Representative for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and graduated from law school in 2018.

Tulloch has held several public service posts, including as senior director at NYC Health and Hospitals and on Community Board 17.

The electoral domino effect created when James left for Albany continues with the June 25 primary and Nov. 5 general election.

Including the special elections that resulted in the election of Williams as public advocate and Louis as councilwoman, the redundant elections for City Council and public advocate could cost taxpayers nearly $23 million.