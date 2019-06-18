Attacker partially severs his own finger while stabbing man in the Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A 35-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the back on a Bronx street early Tuesday morning, police said.

The attacker partially severed a finger from his own left hand during the stabbing on Broadway near Naples Terrace, officials said. He then fled southbound on Broadway.

Emergency medical services took the stabbing victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police have asked for help identifying the stabber. He’s believed to be in his mid to late 20s. The man has a beard. He also has a large tattoo on the bottom of his right forearm and a tattoo on his upper right arm. The man was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, white t-shirt, dark colored shorts and a white t-shirt. He has a missing portion of a finger on his left hand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).