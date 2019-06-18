6 LGBTQ sites in NYC landmarked during pride month

NEW YORK — Six New York City buildings associated with the history of the LGBTQ cultural and civil rights movements have been landmarked.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) designated the six buildings on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which coincides with the WorldPride NYC celebrations this month:

The Caffe Cino at 31 Cornelia Street, Manhattan: Caffe Cino became a center for gay artists to share their work. The coffee shop served as a venue for new and unknown playwrights, most of whom were gay men, to share their work at a time when portraying homosexuality in theatre was considered a criminal offense.

Gay Activists Alliance Firehouse at 99 Wooster Street, Manhattan: The former firehouse was used as the Gay Activists Alliance headquarters from 1971 to 1974 while the organization was lobbying for the passage of LGBT civil rights legislation.

Women's Liberation Center at 243 West 20th Street, Manhattan: The former firehouse was a critically important advocacy space for women in the LGBT civil rights movement, offering support for the lesbian community through a volunteer-staffed telephone service that provided counseling and referrals.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center at 208 West 13th Street, Manhattan: The former school building played a key role in supporting rights, health and wellness of the LGBT community, welcoming hundreds of community groups

James Baldwin Residence at 137 West 71st Street, Manhattan Purchased by novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin in 1965, the small apartment house served as his New York residence, where he met with other prominent writers, civil rights activists and musicians. A forum was also held by the gay anti-racism group Black and White Men Together, where he publicly spoke about his sexuality.

Audre Lorde Residence at 207 St. Paul's Avenue, Staten Island: American novelist Audre Lorde lived in the building with her partner and children. While she lived there, some of her most ground-breaking work, including "From a Land Where Other People Live," which was nominated for National Book Award.

“I am very proud of these designations, which recognize that despite the obstacles they faced, the LGBT community has thrived in New York City,” said Landmarks Preservation Commission Chair Sarah Carroll.

“These six new individual landmarks build on our designation of the Stonewall Inn by recognizing some of the foundational locations for LGBT activism in the second half of the 20th century, important groups who fought for equality and provided support, and acclaimed African-American authors and activists whose published works have been inspirational to many people and whose legacy resonates today.”