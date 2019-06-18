5-year-old boy accidentally fatally shoots himself

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) — Police are investigating a 5-year-old boy’s death on Milwaukee’s north side.

Just before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home on 45th St. A family member who did not want to go on camera says the 5-year-old found a gun in the couch and accidentally shot himself.

He died before help could arrive.

Police Chaplain Malcolm Hunt says it was the boyfriend’s gun, and he had left it there.

“According to the mother, she was sleeping and all of a sudden she heard a pop. She called her son and he didn’t answer,” Hunt said. “So she got up and went into the living room and seen him laying on the couch. She turned him over there was blood. He shot himself in the head.”

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.