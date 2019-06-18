5 people injured in separate Newark shootings

NEWARK, NJ — Five people were injured in two shootings in Newark on Tuesday, police said.

The first shooting was on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police found three people injured there just before 4 p.m. after they responded to a Shot Spotter notification.

A short time later, police responded to another Shot Spotter notification on the 200 block of South Orange Avenue. Two people were injured there.

