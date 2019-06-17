The tree thought to have inspired Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Lorax’ has fallen

The Lorax would be devastated to hear that the tree that inspired Dr. Seuss’ 1971 children’s book has fallen.

The Monterey Cypress tree was at Ellen Browning Scripps Park in La Jolla, California, the seaside community where author Theodor Seuss Geisel lived from 1948 until his death in 1991.

Geisel could see the tree from his mountaintop home, according to the city’s website.

The tree was estimated to be about 80 to 100 years old, said Tim Graham, a spokesman for the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department.

He said there is “no definitive cause on why it fell.”

The city plans to salvage the large trunk section in hopes of repurposing it, Graham said.

Most of the tree was removed Friday and the remaining large trunk is expected to be removed later this week. The city will be looking at planting a replacement in the area, Graham said.

“The Lorax” follows the titular character who attempts to defend the fictional, precious Truffula trees and the creatures that depend on them for survival from corporate greed.

The book was made into an animated film in 2012.