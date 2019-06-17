The story of one of the most notorious robberies hits theaters with “Vault”

The new movie "Vault" will take audiences back to the 1970's -- the look, the style and the action.  It also stars two New York actors Theo Rossi and Sean Ringgold.  PIX11's Dan Mannarino talked to the cast members about going back in time and bringing this true story to the big screen.  "Vault" is in theaters now.

