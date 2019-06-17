Plane taken out of service at Newark for ant extermination after woman tweets about ‘heeby-jeeby’ flight

NEWARK, NJ — An infestation of ants made its way from Italy to New Jersey on a United plane.

United flight 169, which landed at Newark on Monday afternoon, was taken out of service for extermination, an airline spokesman said.

“We are concerned by the experience a customer reported on United flight 169 from Venice to Newark. We had been in contact with the crew during the flight, where they advised the ants were isolated from a customer’s bag in the overhead bin, and was contained to a limited area of the cabin,” the spokesman said. “We followed proper protocol by notifying customs, immigration, as well as agriculture of the issue.”

Passenger Charlotte Burns tweeted about the experience, noting she just saw a few ants at first.

“The guy seated across from me in the middle aisle has been on ant watch, it turns out,” she tweeted. “He says he has seen a parade — a parade!— of six of the in the overhead locker in the seat in front of me.”

It got worse once they looked in the overhead bins and shifted some bags

“Ants ants ants spill out, running in every which direction. This is absolutely heeby-jeeby-goose-bumpy-get-me-a-gin-gross,” she tweeted. “This is where things start to get more inept. They open the suitcase ON THE SEAT! why? Ants running everywhere and guy in front is using his hands as little tweezers, picking them off one by one. Cabin guy is using sterile lemon wipes.”

Burns later noted “their staff is very nice: but not equipped for bugs.”

 

