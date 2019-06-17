Peeping Tom possibly recorded 6-year-old, woman and teen in LI bathroom: police

ELMONT, N.Y. — A man is sought Monday for using a cellphone to possibly record video of a 6-year-old, teenager and woman in a bathroom in Elmont, according to police.

A woman, 38, was informed by a tenant on Saturday that an unidentified man was recording video through her bathroom window on Harrison Street around 9:21 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The unidentified man allegedly stood on the tenant’s covered porch while taking the video, officials said.

The victim’s 24-year-old sister and two girls, ages 6 and 15, were in the bathroom at the time of the incident.

The unidentified man fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Police have asked for help for finding him. He is described as being in his 20s, and was last seen wearing camouflage short pants, a light-colored shirt and dark sneakers.

