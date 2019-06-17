More Americans think men with a ‘dad bod’ are sexy, study says

A new national study commissioned by Planet Fitness reveals there’s an ever-increasing appreciation for and acceptance of the “dad bod” physique.

This is the third year in which Planet Fitness has studied how American men and women feel about the “dad bod,” with data pointing to the consensus that it exudes more sexiness and confidence now than ever before.

There are a number of insights regarding how people feel about the “dad bod” overall, including how the sentiment compares year over year. For example, over 23 million men identify as having one – similar to those who said the same in 2018 – but this year more men believe that there is universal acceptance of the “dad bod” than in 2018 (71 percent vs. 63 percent).

Both men and women associate the body type with positive traits as demonstrated by new survey insights.

According to this year’s study, 79% of men with a “dad bod” say they are happier with their body, versus 64% the previous year.

Nearly four in five, among men and women, believe a “dad bod” is a sign of a man who is confident in his own skin, the study says.

The study found that an increased amount of Americans think the “dad bod” is attractive and that men with the body type are sexy.