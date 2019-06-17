Man robs Brentwood Dunkin’ Donuts, leaves scene in an Uber: police

BRENTWOOD, Long Island — A man was arrested at his Long Island home after allegedly robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts and fleeing the scene in an Uber.

The robber, Andrew Sandson, 57, entered the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 759 Suffolk Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. Sandson handed a note demanding money and saying that he had a gun to an employee at the counter.

No gun was displayed and no one was injured, officials said.

After the employee gave him money from the cash register, Sandson allegedly called an Uber to take him home where he was later arrested.

The Uber driver was not involved with the robbery, officials said.

Sandson was charged with robbery in the third degree and scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, according to police.