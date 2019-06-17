Hackensack woman accused of biting officer three times during school drop off

HACKENSACK, NJ — A woman allegedly bit and punched Hackensack police officers during school drop off on Monday morning.

Police Lieutenant Tina Cappadonna’s skin was punctured on her neck and arm when she was bitten. She was on hand at the school because officers assist school staff with student drop off. When Parona Brown pulled up, she allegedly refused to cooperate and blocked a lane of traffic. Cappadonna checked Brown’s license plate and found the registration had expired.

She asked Brown to park, police said. Brown allegedly refused and continued to block traffic. When Cappadonna opened the driver door of Brown’s car, Brown allegedly bit her three times. Brown also allegedly punched Captain Nicole Foley in the chest before being subdued by officers.

Cappadonna was treated at a local hospital. Foley refused medical attention.

Police arrested Brown, then took her to a hospital because she said she was having trouble breathing. She was treated and released. Police charged her with aggravated assault on a police officer by purposely causing bodily injury, aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily injury, obstruction of governmental function and resisting arrest.