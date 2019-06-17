Gunman wounded, in custody after exchanging shots with federal officers in Dallas: police

Dallas Police said that a suspect in an “active shooter incident” was shot during an exchange of gunfire with federal officers in Dallas on Monday.

The Dallas Morning News reports the the incident happened at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in downtown Dallas, and that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire.

No officers or other citizens were injured, police said, and the suspect was transported to a hospital.

Police also said the bomb squad is preparing to do a controlled explosion of the suspect’s vehicle.

Active Shooter Incident Downtown Dallas: There has been an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and federal officers. The suspect was shot and transported to an area hospital. No officers or other citizens injured. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 17, 2019

One witness told CNN affiliate KTVT that he was walking into the federal courthouse in Dallas when a group of people ran out and he heard about 10 to 15 gunshots in rapid succession. The witness, Don Miles, said he turned and ran across the street to safety.

“It was just a whole lot of shots going on,” Miles said. “It scared me to death.”

