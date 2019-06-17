NJ home destroyed in reported explosion

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. — A house appears to have been leveled during a reported explosion in New Jersey Monday.

The house is located on Abbott Avenue, near Elizabeth Street and just off Broad Avenue, in Ridgefield.

Twitter user John Landers shared a photo with PIX11 News of the house engulfed in flames Monday afternoon, and emergency responders can be seen as well.

PIX11 has reached out to the Bergen County police, fire department and prosecutor’s office for more information.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

Here's what I saw down the street. Apologies for amateur quality pic.twitter.com/vmFqCxwxtg — John Landers (@dreadthemuffins) June 17, 2019

