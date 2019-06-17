Delays on Metro-North New Haven line after overhead wire damage

The Metro-North’s New Haven line is still experiencing delays after damaged overhead wires suspended service early Monday morning.
According to the Metro-North on Twitter, delays of about 45 to 50 minutes are still expected between Bridgeport and Stratford due to single-tracking after wires that provide power to trains were damaged.
Around 7:45 a.m. the Metro-North said that eastbound service was operating from Grand Central to Bridgeport, but that substitute bus service would be taking passengers to stops between Bridgeport and New Haven, due to the wire damage.
Service on the New Haven line resumed around 7:17 a.m. after it was initially suspended between Bridgeport and Stratford in both directions, due to disabled equipment, the Metro-North tweeted just before 7 a.m.