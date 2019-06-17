Delays on Metro-North New Haven line after overhead wire damage

The Metro-North’s New Haven line is still experiencing delays after damaged overhead wires suspended service early Monday morning.

According to the Metro-North on Twitter, delays of about 45 to 50 minutes are still expected between Bridgeport and Stratford due to single-tracking after wires that provide power to trains were damaged.

New Haven Line – delays of 45 to 50 minutes due to single-tracking as a result of wire damage, between Bridgeport and Stratford. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 17, 2019

Around 7:45 a.m. the Metro-North said that eastbound service was operating from Grand Central to Bridgeport, but that substitute bus service would be taking passengers to stops between Bridgeport and New Haven, due to the wire damage.

New Haven Line – Eastbound service is operating from Grand Central Terminal to Bridgeport. Substitute bus service will be provided from Bridgeport to New Haven, due to wire damage between Bridgeport and Stratford. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 17, 2019

Service on the New Haven line resumed around 7:17 a.m. after it was initially suspended between Bridgeport and Stratford in both directions, due to disabled equipment, the Metro-North tweeted just before 7 a.m.