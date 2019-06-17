Cryotherapy: A trend that gives you the chills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN-- It's a trend that will give you the chills.

Cryotherapy! It's the process of using cold temperatures for therapeutic purposes.

It's caught on with athletes and celebrities.

You step into a chamber that immerses you into a completely dry nitrogen cold mist for three minutes.

Alex Charles, the manager at Chill Space NYC, says people aged 18 to 80 can all benefit from having their skin temperature temporarily reduced.

“It’s really good for people that suffer from any kind of inflammatory pain or arthritic pain.”

Other reported benefits include a release of endorphins, enhanced circulation and cellular regeneration.

Miguel Hernandez, who is a building supervisor, says he not only feels an improvement in his body, but in his mind as well after a session.

“While you're in there at 270 below zero, you’re not thinking of the pain, it relaxes you, it's a little euphoric.

If you didn’t want the full body immersion, you could also do a cryofacial, which besides the potential to reduce inflammation and tighten the skin, may also help your sinuses and headaches.