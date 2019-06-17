60-year-old man stabbed to death in the Bronx, alleged attacker taken into custody

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A 60-year-old man suffered fatal stab wounds in the Bronx on Monday morning, police said.

Officers who responded to the East 220th Street home around 8:30 a.m. found the victim unconscious and unresponsive inside, officials said. He’d been stabbed repeatedly.

A 23-year-old man, who knew the victim, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Charges have not yet been filed.

Police have not released the victim’s name or the name of the man in custody.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the fatal stabbing.