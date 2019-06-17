3 teens sought in Bronx robbery: police

MOTT HAVEN — Authorities are looking for three teenagers wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred in the Bronx Sunday, the NYPD said.

Police say they got a report overnight Sunday morning about three unidentified males who punched a 32-year-old man in the head and robbed him. They fled eastbound on 142nd Street with the victim’s headphones and laundry. The victim sustained contusions and face swelling but refused medical attention.

The three teens have been described as follows: one was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants; a second was last seen in a gray shirt and black sweatpants; a third was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).