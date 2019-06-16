Man sexually abuses sleeping woman on Q train

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A man sexually abused a sleeping woman on the Q train , police said Sunday.

The 23-year-old woman woke up with the man’s hand on her groin under her clothing, an NYPD spokesperson said. She started to scream and the man rushed off the train when the doors opened at the Stillwell Avenue subway station.

He fled the station following the June 2 incident, police said. No arrests have been made. The NYPD has asked for help identifying the man. He was last seen wearing a dark cap, white T-shirt and blue pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).