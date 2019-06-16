Man punches MTA worker in unprovoked subway station attack

UPPER MANHATTAN — A man slugged an MTA worker in the face in an unprovoked subway station attack on Saturday, police said.

Video shows the man walk away from the workers, then head back and punch a 59-year-old MTA employee in the face.

The worker suffered a laceration to the face, which was treated at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, police said.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker, who left the 145th Street No. 3 train station after the punch. He’s believed to be in his 40s. The man is about 6 feet tall. He’s bald and has a goatee. The man was last seen wearing a red and black track suit along with red and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).