Man found dead with head injuries by side of road on Long Island: police

PATCHOGUE, L.I. — Detectives from the Suffolk County homicide squad are investigating after a man was found dead by the side of the road Saturday night on Long Island, officials said Sunday.

According to police, a person driving down Rider Avenue, near Edwards Street, in Patchogue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday observed a man’s body with extensive head injuries and called authorities.

Clarence Wyche, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.