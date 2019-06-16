Man dies after being struck by SUV in Bronx hit-and-run: police

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police say they’re looking for the driver of an SUV that hit and killed a man and fled the scene early Sunday morning in the Bronx.

The 37-year-old victim was struck by the vehicle Sunday around 6 a.m. near 581 Austin Pl. in the Woodstock section of the Bronx, according to police.

The man was taken to Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx where he died, police said.

Authorities said they’re looking for the driver of a green SUV in connection to the fatal hit-and-run.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).