Man climbing scaffolding to steal power tools from construction sites around Manhattan: police

NEW YORK — Police say they’re looking for a man who has allegedly entered into Manhattan construction sites on at least two occasions and stolen power tools.

The first incident occurred on Friday, May 10 when the unidentified man climbed scaffolding to enter a work site at 282 West 4th St. around 2 a.m., and proceeded to steal assorted power tools before fleeing the Greenwich Village building, police said.

The second burglary was in the Lower East Side on Tuesday, May 21 when the man again climbed up scaffolding, this time in the Lower East Side, before breaking through a door to gain access to a work site at 165 Christy St. before stealing assorted power tools and fleeing, according to authorities.

Police have released the above surveillance image of the man wanted in connection to these burglaries and said he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, and gloves.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).