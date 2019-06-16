Lauren London posts touching tribute on her first Father’s Day without Nipsey Hussle

This will be Lauren London’s first Father’s Day without Nipsey Hussle, her boyfriend and the father of her child.

Nipsey, born Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot three months ago.

London posted an emotional tribute to him Sunday on Instagram:

“One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood

Today we celebrate You

Love you Ermias”

The post included a picture of her, Nipsey and their son together.

She posted the same picture on her Instagram story with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to The Great.”

London, a model and actress, and Nipsey had been together for five years at the time of his death.

Aside from their son, Kross, they also formed a tight-knit family with Hussle’s daughter from a previous relationship and London’s son, Cameron Carter, by rapper Lil Wayne.

In the weeks following Nipsey’s death, London revealed a new tattoo on her arm to honor Nipsey.