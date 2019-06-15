Renovations force closure of some Penn Station businesses including popular bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracks don't only bring the trains to and from Penn Station,

That is also the name of a popular bar and restaurant located next to the main Long Island Rail Road ticket windows.

"Tracks" has been open for nearly two decades. The owners say the establishment has been without a lease for a few years and they recently received notice that the extensions would not continue.

The last call is set for August 31.

10 businesses located in the same section are scheduled to close as the renovations continue at Penn Station.

New access points are being created to the street level.

Co-owner Bruce Caulfield is appealing to the MTA and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to take another look and consider the business for the renovated area.

25 people are employed at "Tracks."

More entrances, exits and platform areas are being created as part of big project at Penn Station and west of 8th Avenue at the Moynihan Train Hall. That area, which includes new retail and commercial space, is set to open at the end of 2020.