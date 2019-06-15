NJ Transit service changes begin Monday due to Amtrak Penn Station work

NEWARK, N.J. — Commuters, plan ahead and expect big headaches this summer.

New Jersey Transit will be temporarily diverting select lines to Hoboken during Penn Station repairs.

Starting June 17, select Midtown Direct rail service on the Montclair-Boonton Line and one North Jersey Coast Line train will be diverted to Hoboken to accommodate for vital Amtrak repair work, which will take two tracks at Penn Station New York out of service.

The modified weekday schedules are expected to continue through Friday, September 6.

“These service adjustments are never easy, but the necessary renewal work that is being performed by Amtrak is vital to the reliability of the system, especially in and out PSNY, which is of immense importance for NJ TRANSIT and the region,” said NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett.

Another service adjustment? Morris and Essex Line Midtown Direct trains will no longer stop at Newark Broad Street station during the morning and evening peak periods. There will also be a limited number of Midtown Direct reverse-peak trains operating from Hoboken.

Amtrak will repair and renew two railroad interlockings at the east end of PSNY, which directs all three railroads into and out of the East River tunnels connecting to Sunnyside Yard in Queens.

NJ Transit authorities are advising customers to visit njtransit.com/inform for the latest information.

The following service plan will be in place weekdays from June 17th through September 6th:

Montclair-Boonton Line (MOBO)

North Jersey Coast Line ( NJ CL)

CL) Morris & Essex Line (M&E)

A.M. Peak Period PSNY Arrivals Diverted To Hoboken Arrivals:

MOBO 6206, currently arrives at PSNY 7:40 a.m., will arrive at Hoboken 7:32 a.m. and be renumbered 206.

MOBO 6210, currently arrives at PSNY 8:20 a.m., will arrive at Hoboken 8:09 a.m. and be renumbered 210.

MOBO 6214, currently arrives at PSNY 8:59 a.m., will arrive at Hoboken 8:49 a.m. and be renumbered 214.

MOBO 6216, currently arrives at PSNY at 9:50 a.m., will arrive at Hoboken 9:42 a.m. and be renumbered 218

NJCL 3216, currently arrives at PSNY 7:30 a.m., will arrive at Hoboken at 7:28 a.m. and be renumbered 2602.

Customers may utilize 3212, the 5:44 a.m. out of Long Branch or the 3318, 5:40 a.m. departure from Bay Head. Customers may also remain on NJCL 3216 and deboard at Newark Penn Station to transfer to a Northeast Corridor (NEC) train into PSNY. A.M. Peak Period PSNY Departures Diverted To Hoboken Departures

M&E Midtown Direct 6613, currently departs PSNY 8:02 a.m., will depart Hoboken 8:02 a.m. and be renumbered 613.

Customers may also board M&E Midtown Direct 6315, which will operate at 8:24 a.m. from PSNY, extend from Summit to Dover and be renumbered 6615.

M&E Midtown Direct 6617, currently departs PSNY 8:42 a.m., will depart Hoboken 8:31 a.m. and be renumbered 317.

317 will terminate at Summit. Customers traveling beyond Summit can use M&E Midtown Direct Train 6615, operating from PSNY at 8:24 a.m., Customers can also use MOBO Midtown Direct Train 6227, operating from PSNY at 9:09 a.m., then transfer at Newark Broad Street Station for Train 851 at 9:31 a.m.

317 will terminate at Summit. Customers traveling beyond Summit can use M&E Midtown Direct Train 6615, operating from PSNY at 8:24 a.m., Customers can also use MOBO Midtown Direct Train 6227, operating from PSNY at 9:09 a.m., then transfer at Newark Broad Street Station for Train 851 at 9:31 a.m. M&E Midtown Direct 6317, currently departs PSNY 9:22 a.m., will depart Hoboken 9:24 a.m. and be renumbered 319. P.M. Peak Period PSNY Departures Diverted To Hoboken Departures:

MOBO 6263, currently departs PSNY at 4:52 p.m., will depart Hoboken 4:54 p.m. and be renumbered 263.

MOBO 6273, currently departs PSNY at 5:31 p.m., will depart Hoboken 5:36 p.m. and be renumbered 273.

MOBO 6279, currently departs PSNY at 6:10 p.m., will depart Hoboken 6:22 p.m. and be renumbered 279.

MOBO 6283, currently departs PSNY at 6:41 p.m., will depart Hoboken 6:47 p.m. and be renumbered 283.

NJCL 3269, currently departs PSNY at 5:46 p.m., will depart Hoboken 5:43 p.m. and be renumbered 2611.

Alternate travel options for all customers except those traveling to Avenel and Perth Amboy include 3267, the 5:33 p.m. departure from PSNY or 3373, the 6:03 p.m. departure from PSNY. Avenel and Perth Amboy customers should use 3513, the 5:25 p.m. departure from PSNY, or 3271, the 5:55 p.m. departure from PSNY. Customers may also travel on an NEC train to Newark Penn Station and board an NJCL train at Newark Penn Station.

P.M. Peak Period PSNY Arrivals Directed to Hoboken Arrivals

M&E Midtown Direct 6656, currently arrives at PSNY 5:04 p.m., will arrive at Hoboken 4:57 p.m. and be renumbered 656.

Customers can utilize M&E Midtown Direct 6654 arriving at PSNY at 4:52 p.m. or M&E Midtown Direct 6658 arriving at PSNY at 5:31 p.m.

Note: MOBO 250, which currently departs MSU at 4:33 p.m. toward Hoboken, will depart at 3:41 p.m. and is renumbered as train 246. Customers have two alternative options:

MOBO Midtown Direct 6248, departing MSU at 4:13 p.m. and arriving at PSNY at 5:08 p.m. Hoboken customers can transfer from Train 6248 to Train 430 at Newark Broad Street. Train 430 departs Newark Broad Street at 4:57 PM and arrives in Hoboken at 5:13 PM.

MOBO Midtown Direct 6252, departing MSU at 5:07 p.m. and arriving at PSNY at 5:57 p.m. Hoboken customers can transfer from Train 6252 to Train 432 at Newark Broad Street. Train 432 departs Newark Broad Street at 5:46 PM and arrives in Hoboken at 6:03 PM.

There will also be enhanced NJ Transit bus service along three routes traveling along the Montclair-Boonton line to and from Port Authority Bus Terminal – Bus Route Nos. 324, 191, 192- to accommodate the anticipated increase in customers.