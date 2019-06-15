Manhattan couple’s dog found safe after Wag walker allegedly steals pooch

MANHATTAN — A New York couple has been reunited with their dog after it was allegedly stolen by a Wag dog walker.

Police arrested Christian Madriaga, 22, on burglary charges Friday after he allegedly took Benny, the Shih Tzu-York mix, from his owners’ Battery Park home.

Benny went missing Thursday, and his owners, Sophie and Max Troper suspected it may have been a walker from the Wag dog walking app they used because they were the only ones who had access to the apartment spare key.

During the search for Benny, Wag said in a statement the company is “offering their full, 24-hour support which includes the hiring of a private investigator who is also working alongside the pet parents and local law enforcement during this investigation and a monetary reward for the safe return of Benny.”

Benny was eventually found, and his family was thrilled to be reunited with him. They thanked the NYPD for taking action.

First Precinct Pet Detectives were on the case! @NYPDDetectives Kaufmann apprehended the perpetrator wanted for the theft of #FindBenny and 🐶 was reunited with owners in the First Precinct! 👏👏 #NYPDcares pic.twitter.com/apTOeG20GR — NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) June 14, 2019

During the search, the Tropers even got in contact with, Olivia Munn, a spokesperson for Wag, who expressed her concern in finding Benny.

During her “Ask Me Anything” post on Reddit, someone asked if Benny was found.

“Yes!! Thank god! That’s why I was late to the AMA, I’ve been up all night. I wanted to make sure we got Benny home safe with Sophie and Max. Huge huge gratitude to the NYPD and Detective Kaufman for working so hard and moving so fast to bring Benny home,” she said.