Watch: Mets take on Cardinals at Citi Field

Man storms Queens office of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sprays fire extinguisher

Posted 8:39 PM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27PM, June 15, 2019

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 27-year-old man broke into the Queens office of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and sprayed a fire extinguisher, police said Saturday.

The alleged trespasser barricaded himself in the 3rd floor office, hiding in a utility closet until police convinced him to come out.

The congresswoman’s office is located in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens at 74-09 37th Avenue.

Video from the Citizen app shows the emergency response to the situation. According to the app, the incident was first reported at 4:51 p.m.

Police say nobody was injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.