Man storms Queens office of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sprays fire extinguisher

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 27-year-old man broke into the Queens office of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and sprayed a fire extinguisher, police said Saturday.

The alleged trespasser barricaded himself in the 3rd floor office, hiding in a utility closet until police convinced him to come out.

The congresswoman’s office is located in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens at 74-09 37th Avenue.

Video from the Citizen app shows the emergency response to the situation. According to the app, the incident was first reported at 4:51 p.m.

Police say nobody was injured.

This is a developing story.