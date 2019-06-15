Man found fatally shot in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was fatally shot on a Harlem street early Saturday.
Police responded to a call of a man shot in the vicinity of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 133rd Street in Harlem shortly after 4 a.m.
When they arrived officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshots to his right shoulder and torso, police said.
He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
His identity has not been released pending family notification.
No arrests have been made.