Man found fatally shot in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was fatally shot on a Harlem street early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the vicinity of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 133rd Street in Harlem shortly after 4 a.m.

When they arrived officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshots to his right shoulder and torso, police said.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.