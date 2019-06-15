Man found fatally shot in Harlem

Posted 1:04 PM, June 15, 2019, by

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was fatally shot on a Harlem street early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the vicinity of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 133rd Street in Harlem shortly after 4 a.m.

When they arrived officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshots to his right shoulder and torso, police said.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.