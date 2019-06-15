Man, 21, arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Long Island home

MERRICK, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in a Long Island home earlier this month.

Ryan Lindquist, 21, was arrested Friday, police said. Authorities did not immediately disclose what charges he faces.

Evan Grabelsky, 32, was found stabbed to death inside his Elliot Street home in a quiet Merrick neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. on June 1.

Grabelsky, who police said had been stabbed several times, died at the scene.

According to police, he also had some defensive wounds on his arms and body.

Officials did not believe the attack was random, and it appears the two men knew each other.

The brutal attack rocked residents in the community, who told reporters the neighborhood was quiet.

Nassau County Police are expected to hold a presser Saturday morning regarding the arrest.