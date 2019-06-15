Magee Hickey makes Off-Broadway Debut in Enter Laughing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — You will enter laughing — and exit laughing.

It’s a laugh out loud funny feast of musical comedy.

"Enter Laughing" is adapted from an autobiographical novel by Carl Reiner about a clueless David Kolowitz who dreams of leaving the Bronx to become a super successful star of stage and screen.

Only problem is, he doesn’t know how to act.

“It’s really funny. The writing is so brilliant, kind and heartfelt,” said director Stuart Ross. “The jokes, humor and songs cons from a real desire to express yourself and follow your dream,” he added.

The show is set in the late 1930s and is part of the 50th anniversary season of the York Theatre Company.

“We specialize in musicals of all kinds, new and classic,” said producing artistic director James Morgan. “We just received a citation from Outer Critics Circle celebrating 59 years of producing new and classical musicals,” he added.

And because this PIX11 reporter loved this show so much the first time around, the producers offered me the thrill of a lifetime for this thespian wannabe: a brief walk-on cameo in the "soda jerk" scene.

Remember: no small parts, just small actors.

"Enter Laughing" runs through Sunday June 23rd. For tickets, go to yorktheatre.org.