YONKERS — Funeral services for Layleen Polanco, the transgender woman that died in custody at Rikers Island on June 7, took place in Yonkers on Saturday.

Dozens gathered to pay their respects to Polanco, including family and friends.

The medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of her death.

Polanco, 27, was found dead in her cell Friday afternoon at Rikers' jail for female inmates, the Rose M. Singer Center, according to officials.