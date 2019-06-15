No flights in and out of Newark Airport after plane skids off runway: FAA

NEWARK, N.J. — There are no flights in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport after a plane skidded off the runway Saturday afternoon.

United Airlines Flight 627 from Denver landed around 1 p.m. on the runway, then skidded off the left side of the pavement, the FAA said. The plane’s left main landing gear is stuck in a grassy area, the FAA said.

Passengers have been safely deplaned, according to the airport’s Twitter account. No injuries were reported.

Those traveling through the airport are advised to expect delays as they work to resume flight activity.

All inbound flights are being held at their origin until about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Departure flights can expect delays of over an hour, according to FlightAware.com

Those traveling through Newark Airport are advised to check with their carriers before coming to the airport.

The Port Authority Police Department Emergency Services Unit, firefighting unites and patrol are at the scene.

