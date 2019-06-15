3 firefighters injured in Marble Hill blaze

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan — A fire broke out at a Marble Hill home early Saturday, injuring at least three firefighters.

More than 100 firefighters responded to a blaze on the first floor of a three-story home along West 227th Street between Van Corlear Place and Adrian Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., fire officials said.

All residents were able to exit the home safely, fire officials said.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were taken to New York Presbyterian-The Allen Hospital, where they were treated and released, fire officials said.

The blaze was deemed under control in about an hour.

Marble Hill is the northernmost neighborhood in the Manhattan borough. It is the only Manhattan neighborhood that is not on the island.