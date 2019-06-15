2 dead, 1 critically injured during incident in Bronx home: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — Two people are dead and one person is critically injured following an incident at a Bronx home Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to call shortly before 2 p.m. to a home in on Belmont Avenue near East 181 Street in the Bronx.

It was not immediately disclosed as to how the victims died or what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

FDNY officials confirmed one person was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.