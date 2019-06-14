Taylor Swift performs surprise set at Stonewall Inn after single drop

NEW YORK — A day after releasing a new single denouncing homophobia, singer Taylor Swift performed at one of the famous landmarks of the LGBT movement.

The singer played a surprise set at Stonewall Inn in Manhattan on Friday night, playing an acoustic version of her hit “Shake it Off.” At her side was “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who later praised her on Twitter for being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️ you! 🌈 https://t.co/ICE2b3arxU — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 15, 2019

The singer released a new single, “You Need to Calm Down” on Thursday night. The song very vocally denounces homophobia.

At one point on the beat-laden track, Swift sings: “And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate/ ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

The concert was part of AEG and Stonewall Inn’s pride celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.