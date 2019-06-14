Off-duty NYPD officer dead after apparently shooting himself in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND — An off-duty NYPD officer was shot Friday afternoon in Staten Island.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. It appears the gunshot was self-inflicted.

If confirmed, this would be the third suicide of an NYPD officer in the past two weeks. Deputy Chief Steven Silks took his own life just a month short of retirement on June 5. Detective Joseph Calabrese’s body was found a day later.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.