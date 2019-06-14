NYC becomes 1st city in the country to directly fund abortion care

New York City made history on Friday by becoming the first city in the country to allocate funds from their budget toward abortion care, according to the National Institute for Reproductive Health.

The city will give $250,000 of the 2020 Fiscal Year budget to the New York Abortion Access fund, an organization that provides resources and financial assistance to those who are unable to pay for an abortion and are living in or traveling to New York state, the New York Times reports.

Scott Stringer, the New York City comptroller, said in a statement on twitter Friday that even though abortion is legal in the city, access has not always been equitable.

“I am proud this year the budget will deliver a progressive, historic victory for New Yorkers — and for our country. It’s the right way for New York City to lead the nation,” Stringer wrote.

The move comes as several states work to pass laws that would restrict abortion access, or eliminate it in nearly all cases, and the same day the Associated Press reports a federal appeals court in Washington ruled against a Trump administration policy it described as a “blanket ban” preventing immigrant teens in government custody from getting abortions.