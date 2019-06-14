NJ mother shares story of coyote attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, NJ — A New Jersey mom and her two toddlers were walking in a park Thursday when suddenly they were attacked by a coyote.

They were out for a walk Thursday evening at the Hollywood Avenue Park when another park visitor shouted that a coyote was following them.

Fairfield Police Chief Anthony Manna said the coyote was described as “stalking” the woman as she pushed a stroller at the recreation area along Hollywood Avenue. The coyote bit the woman and child and the stroller was knocked over. Injuries from the coyote were minor. The woman and child were checked out a a local hospital.

The walk is routine for the mother and her children. It wears out her energetic kids. But this time it was anything but routine.

"I turn around, I first started walking, thinking it may run past me. Then, when I turned around with the double stroller, it bit me."

She then saw the coyote jump on top of her 3-year-old son and bit him. Her 18-month-old daughter was left without being bitten.

The mother and the son did get bitten and each have gotten rabies shots, but it could've been much worse.

"My motherly instinct kicked in," she said.

Shortly after the ordeal, Fairfield Police killed a coyote nearby, but they're not able to say whether it was the same coyote. There are at least two other coyotes in the area and officials are warning the community to take precaution.

An orange fence has blocked off a portion of the park. Police are doing it temporarily, but long-term, they're looking to put up signs and even a panic button to help warn others.